Jobs Are Being Repositioned: Government On Reports Claiming Job Reduction In Railways

RRB, Railway jobs are being repositioned, says Government

The government has said that railway jobs are being repositioned due to changes in technology sector. In response to reports which claim that railway jobs are being cut, government has said that the Ministry of Railways has not taken any such decision.

Reports have claimed that Indian Railways is planning to reduce the workforce by 50%.

Earlier this month, the national transporter had announced to end the Khalasi system and had said that no further recruitment will be done for the post. "Khalasis" or ''bungalow peons'' worked at the residences of senior officials, following an order from the Railway Board barring any new appointment to the post. After joining the railways as temporary staff, TADKs become Group D staff following a screening process after a period of around three years.

Meanwhile, railways will be holding examinations for recruitment to non-popular technical category posts otherwise known as NTPC posts and various group D posts. The exams were supposed to be conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) but it was later decided by the railways that an external exam conducting agency will be hired to conduct the tests.

The recruitment was announced in February, 2019. Over 1.5 crore applications have been registered for the recruitment.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of National Recruitment Agency (NRA) and in the initial phase the agency will conduct exams on behalf of the Indian Railways along with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

