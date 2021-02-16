Rajasthan Forest Service Exam Begins On February 18: Know Exam Day Rules

Rajasthan Forest Service exam will be held from February 18 to February 26

The Rajasthan Forest Service Exam for selection of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officers will be held from February 18 to February 26. The exam will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

The Commission has asked candidates to follow the government's COVID-19 guidelines on exam day.

Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card can download it from the official website of the RPSC, using their registration details.

The RPSC has asked candidates to reach the exam centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates have been asked to carry the admit card and a photo identity proof to the exam centre. "Candidates who do not have the photo identity proof will not be allowed to sit in the exam," the RPSC has said. Candidates should carry one admit card for each optional paper.

For COVID candidates, the RPSC will conduct the exam at district corona centres. Concerned candidates should submit the test report on February 17 within 4 pm.

The exam would comprise questions from general knowledge and English which will be compulsory. Questions will also be asked from two optional subjects selected by the candidate. "The standard of these subjects shall be equivalent to the prevalent standard of Indian Forest Service examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission," the RPSC has said.

