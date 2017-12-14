Rajasthan High Court (RHC) LDC Exam Marks Published @ Rhcexam.rai.nic.in; Check Now

The candidates can download their Statement of Marks by entering Roll Number and Date of Birth.
RHC LDC Marks: How to download
The candidates who are searching for Rajasthan High Court LDC test marks may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of Rajasthan High Court, www.rhcexam.rai.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the link "Final Result(Marks) LDC for District Courts, 2017" given on the website.
Step Three: On the next page, the candidates may enter their RHC LDC Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Download your LDC marks
Rajasthan High Court has recently released a notification for recruitment of 35 civil judges. The application process for this recruitment is going on and will end on December 21, 2017. The selection for the post will be through a competitive exam which will be conducted in two stages - Preliminary exam and Main exam.
