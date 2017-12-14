Rajasthan High Court (RHC) LDC Exam Marks Published @ Rhcexam.rai.nic.in; Check Now The RHC LDC computer test marks can be accessed from the link "Final Result(Marks) LDC for District Courts, 2017" given on the website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan High Court (RHC) LDC Exam Marks Published @ Rhcexam.rai.nic.in; Check Now New Delhi: Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur 's recruitment section in a notice said that the statement of marks obtained by the candidates who qualified for the Computer Test (Speed and Efficiency Test) for Recruitment to the post of LDC for District Court, 2017 has been uploaded on the official website of Rajasthan High Court www.rhcexam.rai.nic.in. The RHC LDC computer test marks can be accessed from the link "Final Result(Marks) LDC for District Courts, 2017" given on the website.



The candidates can download their Statement of Marks by entering Roll Number and Date of Birth.

RHC LDC Marks: How to download Rajasthan High Court (RHC) LDC Exam Marks Published @ Rhcexam.rai.nic.in; Check Now



The candidates who are searching for Rajasthan High Court LDC test marks may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to the official website of Rajasthan High Court,

Step Two: Click on the link "Final Result(Marks) LDC for District Courts, 2017" given on the website.

Step Three: On the next page, the candidates may enter their RHC LDC Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Download your LDC marks



for recruitment of 35 civil judges. The application process for this recruitment is going on and will end on December 21, 2017. The selection for the post will be through a competitive exam which will be conducted in two stages - Preliminary exam and Main exam.



Click here for more





