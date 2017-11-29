Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2017: Apply For 35 Civil Judge Posts Rajasthan High Court has released notification for recruitment of 35 civil judges. The application process is going on and will end on December 21, 2017.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2017: Apply For 35 Civil Judge Posts

Rajasthan High Court has released notification for recruitment of 35 civil judges. The application process is going on and will end on December 21, 2017. The selection for the post will be through a competitive exam which will be conducted in two stages - Preliminary exam and Main exam. The Main exam will be followed by a personal interview. Any such persons, even if they qualify the exam, will not be eligible for posting if they have more than two children, or have more than one living spouse or have taken dowry at the time of their marriage. There are other conditions which can be found in the official notification.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates should have passed Degree of Bachelors of Law (Professional) from any university established by law in India and recognised as such under the Advocates Act, l96l.



The lower age limit is 23 years and upper age limit is 35 years as on January 1, 2018. Candidate should refer to the official advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.



Application Process



The application can be filled online through Rajasthan High Court website - http://hcraj.nic.in/. The application fee for OBC candidates of Rajasthan is Rs. 550, for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs. 300, and for all other categories is Rs. 850. The last date to submit application form online is December 21, 2017.



Click here for more











