5 Tips To Update Your Resume In 2020

In the new year, resumes need to be more SEO optimized to grab recruiters eyes

A new year has started and it is time to upgrade your resume. The game of resume writing has advanced as has the century. In 2020, most recruiters use ATS or application tracking software for initial screening of the resumes received by an organization. With AI playing a crucial role in shortlisting process, it has become imperative for job seekers to streamline their job hunt, and by relation their CV/resume, as per the latest technologies.

Here are 5 changes you should make to your resume in 2020 to get noticed from among a pool of candidates.

1. Clean and readable resume: ATS software, often, can't read images, photos or text boxes. These appear as blanks and can make a recruiter miss out on crucial skills or experience you have mentioned in your resume. Hence, go for a clean resume format with less of graphics.

2. Target the job title: An easy keyword to target in your resume is the job title. Make sure that the job title you are applying for is included in the career objective section of your resume.

3. Use keywords in work experience: When outlining your work experience, use keywords to outline your duties and deliverable. Make sure that keywords are carefully embedded in sentences and not thrown around without any context.

4. Results: Your achievements will always make you stand out. List out your specific accomplishments. Did you find solution to a specific problem? Or did you help cut back on cost with some innovation or idea implementation? Mention these in your resume.

5. Skills: Skills work as keywords in their own right. Include your skills but do not use single words or phrases. You need to justify inclusion of a skill with what you achieved or how you used that skill while on job. Do not forget to include soft skills in your resume too. Recruiters no longer just look for someone with technical competencies but prefer people who have the soft skills to work in a team and/or manage a team.

