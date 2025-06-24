Air India To Resume Flights To Middle East, Europe From Today

Air India, which halted its flights to several regions as Iran fired missiles at the United States' Al Udeid air base in Qatar on Monday, is resuming services to the Middle East and Europe starting Tuesday.

Air India had suspended flights to the Middle East, Europe, the East Coast of the US and Canada on Monday evening, after countries like Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait had shut their airspace.

In a statement on Tuesday, an Air India spokesman said, "As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June. Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being progressively reinstated from today, while services to and from the East Coast of the US and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity."

The airline said some flights may be delayed or cancelled and, keeping passenger and crew safety in mind, it will avoid all airspaces that are unsafe

"Some flights may experience delays or cancellations due to consequential impacts and extended re-routings or flight times, but we are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity. Air India will continue to avoid airspaces assessed as unsafe at any given time. We will keep passengers informed of any updates and sincerely appreciate their understanding. The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our top priority," the spokesperson said.

#TravelAdvisory



"As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations to and from the Middle East resuming from 25 June. Flights to and from Europe, previously… — Air India (@airindia) June 24, 2025

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and both countries confirmed that they would halt military operations. There have been claims that Iran had launched a fresh barrage of missiles against Israel, which have been denied by Tehran, and the Israeli defence minister has said his country's forces will respond forcefully.

Mr Trump, however, said later in the day that both Israel and Iran had violated the ceasefire.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran also issued a statement saying the country's forces had "compelled" Israel to "unilaterally" cease fire, adding that they remained "on high alert" to respond to "any act of aggression".