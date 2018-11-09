RBI Notifies 270 Security Guard Vacancies For Ex-Servicemen; Online Application Begins

RBI Notifies 270 Security Guard Vacancies For Ex-Servicemen

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun online application process for recruitment of eligible ex-servicemen candidates for the post of Security Guards. The number of vacancies available is 270 at various offices of the bank. The selection will be through a country-wide selection test. The test will be online and will tentatively be conducted in December.

The online application will be available from November 9 to November 30. The same time frame has been allotted for application fe epayment as well.

Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit is 45 years and is uniformly applicable to candidates belonging to all categories inclusive of reserved candidates.

The candidate should have passed 10th Standard/SSC/Matriculation from a recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone either before or after leaving the military service are eligible.

The candidate should be a resident of the State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruitment Office to which he is applying.

The candidate should be an undergraduate as on 01/11/2018. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualification are not eligible to apply. Although matriculate Ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered as "Graduates" they are eligible to apply.

The qualification as claimed by the candidate must have been entered in Soldier's Discharge Book and supported by necessary documents.

Only ex-servicemen with proper military background are eligible. The candidates should have experience of handling arms and ammunition in the military.

Application Process

The online application link can be found on the official website: www.rbi.org.in. Candidates will have to pay intimation charge of Rs. 50.

