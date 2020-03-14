Know About RBI Research Internship

A total of 20 interns are selected every year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) offers research internship, twice a year mostly, to those who wish to move on to pursue Ph.D in Economics, Banking, Finance or related fields, or to positions in government research institutions, or financial institutions that require a quantitative and analytic orientation. The internship is of six month duration and will be based at Mumbai.

A total of 20 interns are selected every year. The RBI internship scheme is open to foreign candidates, as well.

The internship carries a stipend of Rs 45000 per month.

The internship is announced in four departments of RBI: Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM), Strategic Research Unit (SRU), and International Department (ID).

The internship is announced twice a year and commences from January 1 and July 1. Applications for internship commencing in January will be accepted during July-November of the previous year and for internship commencing in July will be accepted during January- May.

The last internship was announced in October, 2019.

Selected intern will have to assist and collaborate with RBI researchers on projects to provide policy inputs and papers targeted for publication at quality economics and finance journals. They have to assist in compiling accurate and timely data and assist with the relevant analytical, statistical and econometric tools necessary to execute the research projects.

