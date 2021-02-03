RBI To Recruit Junior Engineers (Civil, Electrical)

RBI has invited applications to fill Junior Engineer posts.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications to recruit Junior Engineers in civil and electrical disciplines. Application forms are available on the website of RBI which candidates can fill and submit till February 15.

A total of 48 vacancies have been announced.

Regarding the application fee, the job notification reads, "No fee is payable for SC/ST/PWD candidates applying for the post except the intimation charges of Rs 50/-."

Candidates should be between 20-30 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable as per government rules.

Candidates with Diploma in Civil Engineering or Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering with minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) are eligible for this post. candidates with degree in engineering in these disciplines should have secured minimum 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD).

Diploma candidates should have atleast 1 year of work experience in the relevant field. The number of years of work experience for graduate engineers will be 1 year. 1 year graduate apprenticeship training in a public sector undertaking will also count as work experience.

Candidates will be selected through an online exam and a language proficiency test. The online exam will be of 300 marks and is scheduled to be held on March 8. The candidates provisionally selected from the online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test. Candidates not proficient in the official or local language will be disqualified, the RBI has said in the job notice.

