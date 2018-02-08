RBI Declares Office Attendant Exam Result; Check Online

Selection for the RBI Office Attendant posts will be through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language) as per the bank's recruitment rules. The exam was held in 5-6 January 2018.
'Candidates are also requested to take a print out of the relevant proforma. Duly filled-in proforma along with the certificates (as applicable) may be sent to The Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the addresses of the respective Recruiting Regional Offices appended below by Courier/Speed Post so that it reaches them on or before February 23, 2018,' reads the official update.
The online exam comprised of online objective questions. Graduates and those possessing higher qualifications were not eligible to apply for the post. RBI had also conduct pre exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD categories.
RBI had conducted online exam for Assistant post in November 2017.
Step 1: Go to the official website rbi.org.in
Step 2: Click on the relevant link
Step 3: Download the .result file in .pdf
Step 4: Search against your roll number
