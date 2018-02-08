RBI Declares Office Attendant Exam Result; Check Online Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the exam result for Office Attendant recruitment. Candidates can check the result at rbi.org.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT RBI Office Attendant Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the exam result for Office Attendant recruitment. Candidates can check the result at rbi.org.in. 'This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing biometric verification, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence,' reads the official update. Qualified candidates shall have to send required documents to the respective regional offices of RBI by courier/ speed post. RBI had conducted the exam for recruiting for 526 vacant posts. RBI had initiated the recruitment in November 2017.



Selection for the RBI Office Attendant posts will be through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language) as per the bank's recruitment rules. The exam was held in 5-6 January 2018.



'Candidates are also requested to take a print out of the relevant proforma. Duly filled-in proforma along with the certificates (as applicable) may be sent to The Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the addresses of the respective Recruiting Regional Offices appended below by Courier/Speed Post so that it reaches them on or before February 23, 2018,' reads the official update.



The online exam comprised of online objective questions. Graduates and those possessing higher qualifications were not eligible to apply for the post. RBI had also conduct pre exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD categories.



RBI had conducted online exam for Assistant post in November 2017.



RBI Office Attendant Exam Result 2018: Know How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link

Step 3: Download the .result file in .pdf

Step 4: Search against your roll number



Click here for more



Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the exam result for Office Attendant recruitment. Candidates can check the result at rbi.org.in. 'This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing biometric verification, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence,' reads the official update. Qualified candidates shall have to send required documents to the respective regional offices of RBI by courier/ speed post. RBI had conducted the exam for recruiting for 526 vacant posts. RBI had initiated the recruitment in November 2017.Selection for the RBI Office Attendant posts will be through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language) as per the bank's recruitment rules. The exam was held in 5-6 January 2018.'Candidates are also requested to take a print out of the relevant proforma. Duly filled-in proforma along with the certificates (as applicable) may be sent to The Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the addresses of the respective Recruiting Regional Offices appended below by Courier/Speed Post so that it reaches them on or before February 23, 2018,' reads the official update.The online exam comprised of online objective questions. Graduates and those possessing higher qualifications were not eligible to apply for the post. RBI had also conduct pre exam training for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD categories.RBI had conducted online exam for Assistant post in November 2017.Step 1: Go to the official website rbi.org.inStep 2: Click on the relevant linkStep 3: Download the .result file in .pdfStep 4: Search against your roll numberClick here for more Jobs News