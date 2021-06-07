Rajasthan RAS Exam 2018 Interview Resumes From June 21

RPSC RAS 2018 interview to be held from June 21 to July 13.

Rajasthan RAS Combined Competitive Exam 2018 interview will resume from June 21, the state public service commission, RPSC, has notified. The interview will be held for those candidates who could not appear for the interview earlier. The interview will be held till July 13.

The Commission had postponed this interview from April 19 to May 7 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview based on their performance in the main exam which was held on June 25 and June 26, 2020. More than 15,000 candidates had appeared for the main exam.

The result of the main exam was announced on July 9, 2020.

A total of 1,017 vacancies will be filled through the RPSC RAS 2018. Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam is also known was the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services exam. The recruitment was notified in 2018 and the result of the preliminary exam, which is a screening test for the main exam, was declared in December 2018.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates who will appear for the interview should carry a Covid negative report, taken not more than 72 hours," the Commission has said.

After 2018, RAS exam has not been notified.

