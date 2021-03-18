Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2019: Physical Efficiency Test Begins On March 24

Rajasthan Police to conduct PE&MT for Constable post from March 24.

Rajasthan Police will conduct the physical efficiency test and physical measurement test (PE&MT) for Constable post for all eligible candidates from March 24. The test will be held at Police Training School, Bansi Khurd (Jaipur-Agra national highway 21), Bharatpur.

As of now, the official website doesn't have the link of the PE&MT admit card.

"On the basis of the Constable recruitment 2019 exam held for Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawaimadhopur districts, candidates will be called for PE&MT from March 24," the Rajasthan Police has said in an official notification which is available on its website.

Candidates have been selected for the PE&MT on the basis of the written exam. Over 17 lakh candidates had registered for this exam against 5,438 vacancies.

The written exam was held in November and the result was announced last week. The result for six units: Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Jaipur, Karauli, Dholpur were declared in the first phase. Results of other units were declared later.

Rajasthan Police Constable Written Exam Result

The selection process comprises a written exam, physical efficiency test or efficiency test. The written test carries 75% weightage.

The examination was held in written mode on OMR sheets at 518 examination centers in 32 districts of the state. Arrangements were made to accommodate three lakh candidates in each shift, the Rajasthan Police had said in a statement.

