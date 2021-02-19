Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board Invites Applications To Fill 503 Posts

Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board recruitment registration ends on February 26

The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board has invited applications to fill 503 vacancies in the Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation Ltd. Jaipur (RCDF, Jaipur) and its affiliated Zila Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Ltd. Application forms are available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 26.

Vacancy Details

Vacancies are in various posts like general manager, assistant manager, assistant accounts officer, assistant dairy chemist, boiler operator, welder, helper, supervisor and other posts.

Graduates, diploma candidates, 10+2 pass, candidates with ITI certificate and postgraduates are eligible to apply. Candidates should be between 21-40 years of age as on July 1, 2021. Relaxation in age limit will be given as per the goverment rules, the cooperative recruitment board has said.

RCDF and various Dugdh Utpadak Sahkari Sangh Ltd. (DUSS) are all independent cooperative bodies and the appointment letter to the finally selected candidates will be issued by the respective RCDF and various DUSS, for which the candidate has been selected, the cooperative recruitment board has said.

