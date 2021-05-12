Rajasthan: District Allotment List Of Selected Community Health Officers Released

Rajasthan CHO final list out

The Rajasthan government has released the final list of Community Health Officers (CHOs). A total of 7353 CHOs have been selected on contract. the district allotment list of the candidates is available on the official website of the national health mission directorate.

CHO Recruitment 2020 Result

State medical and health minister Raghu Sharma had released the list of selected candidates on Sunday. He said that at present the Covid pandemic is spreading in rural areas also and added that the newly recruited CHOs will be employed in rural areas.

आज प्रातः स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा संविदा सीएचओ भर्ती-2020 की चयन सूची जारी कर दी गई है। वर्तमान में कोविड महामारी का प्रकोप ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी फैल रहा है। ऐसे में 7 हजार 353 चयनित सीएचओ को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नियोजित किया जाएगा। (1/5) pic.twitter.com/LuqgJw59Uy — Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) May 9, 2021

"A total of 7810 posts were notified to be filled through the CHO recruitment -2020. After the screening test, a selection list of 7353 posts is being released on the basis of document verification. The document verification of 457 posts is under process and the list will be released soon," he also said.

These candidates are basically trained nursing personnel and Ayurveda physicians.

Candidates have been asked to report to their duty within 3 days of the result declaration.

These candidates will be enrolled in a bridge programme certificate course in community health for nurses. Fresh update on when the course will commence will be notified to candidate later.

