Railway Police Recruitment Drive Evokes Huge Response From Kashmiri Youth

A recruitment drive to fill up posts of the railway police officers in Jammu and Kashmir evoked a huge response from Kashmiri youth in Srinagar who lined up on Friday for a physical test.

"We have received more than 20,000 forms for the posts. Per day, we are conducting physical tests of over 700 boys and girls, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shafqat Ahmad told ANI.

A young man named Shahid Rashid standing in the queue said that he hurriedly applied for the post as it was a good opportunity to get employment.

"It is an encouraging opportunity," he said.

This Special police officer (SPO) recruitment drive had started on Thursday and will continue for another three days.

During the drive, hundreds of youth were asked to fill up of forms, run a 400-meter race and give physical test. The applicants are selected on the same day.