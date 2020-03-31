Railway Apprentice: Know Eligibility, Job Profile, Other Details

Indian Railways is the biggest functioning organisation of the government having the largest number of employees in its capacity. Among the various jobs offered by the Indian Railways is apprenticeship which it provides under the Apprentice Act 1961 (last amended in 2014). As per the Act candidates not less than 14 years of age who fulfill the education and physical fitness standards as prescribed is eligible to undergo apprenticeship training.
Class 10 pass candidates who have secured minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and also possess ITI Certificate in a relevant trade are eligible for the apprenticeship.
Under Indian Railways apprentices are trained in various trades like trades like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrical/ Electronics, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, MMW, Painter and Welder.
There is no written exam or interview for selection. Candidates are selected on the basis of the scores obtained in class 10 board exam. The merit list is prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th class and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.
Apprenticeship is notified by zonal railways and the railway production units. Candidates should check the official websites for updates in this regard.
