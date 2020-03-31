Railway Apprentice: Know Eligibility, Job Profile, Other Details

Apprenticeship is notified by zonal railways and the railway production units.

Indian Railways is the biggest functioning organisation of the government having the largest number of employees in its capacity. Among the various jobs offered by the Indian Railways is apprenticeship which it provides under the Apprentice Act 1961 (last amended in 2014). As per the Act candidates not less than 14 years of age who fulfill the education and physical fitness standards as prescribed is eligible to undergo apprenticeship training.

Class 10 pass candidates who have secured minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and also possess ITI Certificate in a relevant trade are eligible for the apprenticeship.

Under Indian Railways apprentices are trained in various trades like trades like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrical/ Electronics, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, MMW, Painter and Welder.

There is no written exam or interview for selection. Candidates are selected on the basis of the scores obtained in class 10 board exam. The merit list is prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th class and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Apprenticeship is notified by zonal railways and the railway production units. Candidates should check the official websites for updates in this regard.

Central Railway

East Central Railway

East Coast Railway

Eastern Railway

North Central

North Eastern Railway

North Western

Western Railway

West Central

Southern Railway

South Western

Northeast Frontier Railways

Northern Railway

South Central Railway

South East Central Railway

South Eastern Railway

Chittaranjan Loco Works

Diesel Locomotive Works

Diesel-Loco Modernisation Works

Integral Coach Factory

Rail Coach Factory

Modern Coach Factory (Raebareli)

Rail Wheel Factory

Rail Wheel Plant, Bela