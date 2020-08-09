Punjab Launches 200-Hour Japanese Language Training To Increase Employability

Punajb government will provide Japanese Language Training to youth to improve employability

Punjab Government under the Punjab Skill Development Mission has started a Japanese language training programme for skilling the youth of Punjab in Japanese Language with the aim to improve employability of the youth in the state. This would increase placement opportunities for candidates who have learned Japanese language and this will be enabled by a tie up with the Japanese Embassy.

The Punjab Employment Generation and Industrial Training Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi said that for implementing this project in convergence with Japanese Embassy the Punjab Skill Development Mission has completed the first round of initial meetings with the Japanese Embassy.

Under this programme, candidates between the age group 18-45 years and having a minimum qualification of 8th pass will be trained under this programme. The course would be of 200 hours' duration.

HE said that the candidates would be provided training in Japanese language for clearing the basic level (N5) of Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), in addition to the JLPT certification the candidates would also receive a PTU (Punjab Technical University) certification post completion of the 200 hours of training in Japanese Language.

The course would be run in two phases. The first phase has been launched in which a pool of Master trainers would be created by providing training to the trainers of PSDM, Department of Higher Education, Department of School Education, Technical Education & Industrial Training and IKG Punjab Technical University. These master trainers in turn would then train the youth of Punjab by undertaking batches at various locations of Punjab.

The first phase of the training of the Master Trainers has already commenced, two batches with a cumulative strength of 37 are being imparted training by a trainer of Japanese language who has cleared level N-5 and N-4 of Japanese Proficiency Test and holds an interpreter ship Certificate.

