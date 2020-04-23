Punjab Government Asks Offices To Encourage Work From Home, Install Thermal Scanner

Punjab Health Department has asked state offices to encourage work from home

Punjab Health Department has asked state government offices to encourage work from home among the employees to safeguard the well-being of frontline workers engaged in coronavirus containment.

An official spokesperson of the Health Department said that only such staff required in person for essential services should be asked to attend office.

"The comprehensive plan with regard to such staff who has been specifically called be drawn up which shall include the sitting arrangement by keeping a minimum distance of 1 metre amongst the employees, flexible timings of reporting for duty, flexible timing of leaving the office, flexible timings of lunch and tea breaks in between with an objective to avoid clustering and cluttering of the staff," said the official.

The advisory released by the health department has also asked that alcohol-based sanitizers be made available for employees working from office premises.

In case of multi-storied offices where elevators are in use, sanitizers shall be mounted near the entry door of the elevator at each and every floor, the advisory reads adding that hand sanitizing stations should be installed in office premises and near high contact surfaces.

The Health Department has also released advisory on the process to disinfect office spaces. Employees are also required to observe the protocol released by the Health Ministry and voluntarily report any symptoms for early treatment.

