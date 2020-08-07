Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi Appointed UPSC Chairperson

Professor Pradeep Kumar Joshi, a current member of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and former chairperson of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, has been appointed chairperson of the central body that conducts various recruitment including Civil Services examination among others.

Prof Joshi will succeed Arvind Saxena who completes his term as UPSC chairperson on Friday, PTI quoted officials as saying.

He had joined the UPSC as member in May 2015 and His tenure as the chairperson of the Commission will be till May 12, 2021, an official told the news agency.

He had also served as Director, National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) of Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Prof Joshi did his Post Graduate Degree in Commerce in 1977 and Ph.D. Degree in Commerce in 1981 from Kanpur University, Kanpur.

He has been in the field of education for more than 28 years.

He served as the Professor, Head and Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) since May 2000 to June 2006.

Prior to that, he served Department of Business Administration, Rohilkhand University, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) and Bareilly College as Reader.

Prof Joshi has held several administrative positions during his tenure as an educator.

He has been a researcher and educationist having more than 28 years of teaching experience.

He specialized in the field of Financial Management, Financial Control, Management Accounting, Taxation, Rural Development Management, Management in Panchayati Raj Institution and Khadi Gramodyog etc.

He has published and presented research papers in several national and international conferences and seminars.

At present, Bhim Sain Bassi, Air Marshal A S Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy Bharat Bhushan Vyas, T C A Anant and Rajiv Nayan Choubey are other members of the UPSC.

With Prof Joshi's appointment as the chairperson, there is a vacancy of a member in the UPSC.

The commission conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) among others.

(With PTI Inputs)