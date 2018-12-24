Odisha: Police Constable Cracks State Civil Service Examination

OPSC Exam: Police Constable Cracks State Civil Service Examination

A constable of Odisha Police, Niladri Bihari Dadhia, has cracked Odisha Civil Service (OCS) examination securing the 97th rank. He was accorded a grand welcome by neighbours, family, friends and relatives at his native place Malkangiri. He joined the police force as a constable in 2003 to run his house but his dreams were bigger. Talking to ANI, Mr Dadhia said, I have cracked the exam and have opted for Odisha Police Services. If I get selected for OPS and get posted in Malkangiri district, I would work for everyone, especially for the poor people. I will work dedicatedly to help people.'

After joining the Odisha Police department, it was a little difficult for him to find time to study as he was the part of Anti-Maoist Operation and was later moved to the Special Security Wing. Later, when was appointed as PSO, Mr Dadhia found time to study in the night after his shift.

OCS exam was conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission. The Preliminary Exam was held in February while the mains exam was conducted from 25th to 18th July. The final interview was conducted between December 3 and 10.

Click here for more Jobs News