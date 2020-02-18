Odisha Assistant Section Officer Result (2012-13) Out

OPSC ASO result out: Check at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the written exam result for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) post. The exam was notified in 2012-13. A total of 811 vacancies were advertised under Home Department. The application process was put on hold and was later resumed in 2014.

Odisha ASO Result

As per the result copy shared by the Commission a total of 56,371 candidates had appeared for the exam.

The written exam, result of which has been announced, comprised of objective type questions and also included essay writing in English and Odia.

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will now take the computer skill test, as per the job notice that was released by the Commission in 2012. "Only those candidates who have been short listed after the written test shall be called for the Skill Test in Computer, which shall be of qualifying nature," reads the job notice.

"The Commission shall be competent to fix up the qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination and skill test in Computer (Practical)," the notice reads.

In the 2018 edition of the exam close to 2 lakh candidates had applied. One of the biggest recruitment drives in the State, the OPSC ASO exam was held in 30 districts and 3 sub divisions.

