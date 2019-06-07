Odisha Assistant Section Officer Exam Result Declared

OPSC ASO Result Out: Check Here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has recommended 500 candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officers (ASO). Close to 2 lakh candidates had applied for the ASO post, which was notified last year. One of the biggest recruitment drives in the State, the OPSC ASO exam was held in 30 districts and 3 sub divisions. OPSC has selected candidates on the basis of written exam and skill test. Graduates in the age group of 21-32 years had appeared for the exam.

Download ASO Result

Meanwhile recruitment process for Assistant Executive Engineer post has begun. Online registrations can be done at the OPSC portal. Registration window for the recruitment, in Group A of Odisha Engineering Service will be open till July 6. Engineering graduates are eligible for the post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of objective type written test and viva voce test. The exam will carry a total of 400 marks. The written test will be held at Cutttack, however the Commission can consider conducting the exam at Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones.

