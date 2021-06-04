Odisha Professionals Top All India Trade Test (AITT) 2020

All India Trade Test (AITT) 2020 results have been declared.

Four professionals from Odisha, Zaibul Nisha, Pooja Mahar, Sai Charan Das and Birendra Seth, have bagged top 10 positions in the All India Trade Test 2020 under Craftsmen Training Scheme. In this national level test close to 24 lakh candidates had appeared.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the toppers. A tweet from the Chief Minister's Office says, "CM @Naveen_Odisha congratulated @skilled_odisha professionals - Zaibul Nisha, Pooja Mahar, Sai Charan Das & Birendra Seth for making it to top 10 in the Craftsmen Training Scheme. CM expressed happiness that concerted effort to build a robust skill ecosystem is being recognized."

All India Trade Tests (AITT) are conducted by the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) for its various schemes. The exam is held twice a year for over 25 lakh candidates.

The Craftsmen Training Scheme is implemented through about 15,000 Industrial Training Institutes or the ITIs in 137 trades. The AITT is held at the end of the training year.

Candidates who qualify in the AITT are awarded national trade certificates or the NTC.

The exam consists of trade practical and engineering drawing and theory related subjects like trade theory, workshop science and calculation and employability skills.

