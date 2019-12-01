Forest Guard Recruitment Begins In Odisha

10th pass candidates between 18-32 years of age as on January 1, 2019, are eligible for the post.

Recruitment to 806 Forest Guard posts has been announced by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). Candidates can fill and submit the application, online, at the official website on or before December 29. This is a contractual recruitment under the Forest ad Environment Department of Government of Odisha.

Apply Online

10th pass candidates between 18-32 years of age as on January 1, 2019, are eligible for the post. These candidates can apply for the recruitment paying Rs 100 as exam fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD category are exempted from paying the exam fee.

Candidates will be selected through physical standard measurement, physical efficiency test, sports, NCC and written test. The total marks will be 100. Candidates have to appear for the physical standard measurement test before the District Level Physical Test Board. Candidates who do not qualify the physical standard measurement test, will not be allowed to participate in the further recruitment process.

The written test, which will be of 50 marks comprising 100 questions, will have questions from arithmetic, general knowledge, translation and computer knowledge. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to take the written test.

Click here for more Jobs News