Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Rescheduled

OPSC has rescheduled the Civil Services main exam.

The Civil Services main exam has been rescheduled in view of the nationwide strike "Bharat Bandh" called on December 8," the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified. The exam has been postponed by taking into cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the exam centres, the Commission has said.

As per the new schedule, the OCS 2019 main exam for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held on January 2, 2021.

The exam will be held at the same venue and same time, the OPSC has said.

"No separate admission certificate would be issued for the above rescheduling," the OPSC has said.

This is the 2019 edition of the Odisha Civil Services exam and was announced in November 2019.

A total of 44,636 candidates had appeared for the Civil Services preliminary exam on the basis of completion of application formalities and have been assigned registration ID, centre code and roll number.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

