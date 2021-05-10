National Water Development Agency, Ministry Of Jal Shakti Announces Jobs For Graduates, Others

NWDA has invited application to recruit graduates, 10+2 pass, others.

National Water Development Agency (NWDA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has invited applications for recruitment to Junior Engineer, Upper Division Clerk, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, Stenographer, and Lower Division Clerk posts. A total of 62 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

The application forms are available on the official website of the NWDA. The last date for submission of the application form is June 25.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 16 posts

Hindi Translator: 1 post

Jr. Accounts Officer: 5 posts

Upper Division Clerk: 12 posts

Stenographer Grade - II: 5 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 23 posts

Candidates with Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline are eligible for the junior engineer post.

Graduates are eligible for junior accounts officer and upper division clerk post.

Class 12 pass can apply for stenographer and lower division clerk posts.

Those with master's degree can apply for Hindi translator post.

For the posts of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer and UDC the selection will be made through a competitive Computer Based online Test. For the posts of Stenographer Gr-II and LDC the selection will be made through a competitive Computer Based online Test and Skill Test (Shorthand/Typing). Qualified candidates in online examination test on merit basis will be called for Shorthand/Typing Test (Qualifying only) for stenographer and lower division clerk posts, the NWDA has notified.

Click here for more Jobs News