Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Releases Answer Key For Non-Teaching Post Exam

Share EMAIL PRINT NVS LDC Answer Key Released; Raise Objections Online New Delhi: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released answer keys for the exam held for recruiting for non-teaching posts. Candidates who had appeared for the examination from 12 to 14 January 2018 can now check the answer key online. Candidates can also raise objections to the answer key. The examination was computer based test. Candidates can raise objections online from 18 till 22 January 2018. The answer keys can be accessed using respective ID and password. Details in this regard are available at nvshq.org.



Candidates should submit their application online and the recruiting body will not receive application in this regard through any other mode. 'Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by N V S.'



‘If candidates do not submit their objections within stipulated period, such candidates will not have any right for future legal claim in any court of law for re-evaluation at later stage of selection process,’ reads the official update.



NVS had conducted the recruitment process in November 2017. The exam was held to select candidates for non-teaching posts.







