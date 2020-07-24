National Seeds Corporation Limited Invites Application From Graduates, Others

The last date to fill and submit the application form is August 4.

National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSC) has invited applications from graduates, postgraduates, 10+2 pass candidates for direct recruitment to various posts at Corporate Office (New Delhi), Regional / Area Offices and Farms (located all over India). NSC is under the administrative control of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers Welfare.

Vacancies will filled in Management Trainee, Assistant (Legal), Senior Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Trainee and Trainee Mate posts.

Vacancy Details

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit obtained in written exam, interview or skill test and document verification. The written test is tentatively scheduled in August and will be computer based.

"The candidate will be called for interview based on his/her score in the written examination after taking into account the number of posts and zone of consideration and the weightage of written examination wilt be 70%o and interview 30% for final selection merit list," NSC has said in the job notification.

The work responsibility of Management Trainee will be managerial in nature. Candidates selected as Trainee Mate will be engaged to supervise work at fields. The nature of work for other posts will be supervisory / clerical work in fields and offices. "However, any Management Trainee / Assistant (Legal) Gd. I/ Sr. Trainee / Diploma Trainee / Trainee / Trainee Mate can be assigned any task / work / area of work as per the need of the Corporation on discretion of the Management," NSC has said.

"The period of training will be normally one year duration. Trainees not absorbed by the Corporation will be given a certificate on completion of training without any obligation on the part of Corporation for future absorption," it added.

