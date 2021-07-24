'No Proposal To Give Another Chance': Government On 2020 Civil Services Exam

No proposal to give another chance to aspirants who could not take civil services exam in 2020: Govt

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to give another chance to aspirants who could not appear in the civil services examination in 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

"No Sir. No such proposal is under consideration," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question, "whether the government is considering to provide another chance to all those aspirants of Civil Service Examination who could not appear in the examination in 2020?"

