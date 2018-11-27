Apply For Young Professional (Finance) Under National Highways Authority Of India

NHAI Recruitment 2018 For Young Professional (Finance) Post

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for engagement of 70 Young Professionals (Finance) on contract basis. Applicants must be below 32 years of age as on December 11, 2018. 'The period of engagement may be for a period of upto two years in the first instance, which may be further extended by one more year, based on the requirements of the NHAI and the satisfactory performance of the incumbent. In case a person leaves before completion of one year, he/she will not get any work certificate,' reads the job notice.

Candidates with Degree in Commerce/ Accounts or ICAI/ ICWAI/ MBA (Finance) are eligible to apply for the post. Those having experience in Financial Accounting/ Budgeting/ Internal / Audit/ Contract Management/ Fund Management/ Disbursement in Central Government or State Government or Union Territories or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi Government or Statutory or Autonomous Organizations and other Government Bodies will be preferred by NHAI.

Interested and eligible candidates should apply on or before December 12, 2018.

Young Professional scheme is NHAI's initiative to provide job opportunity to eligible young professional resources and alongside overcome the existing gap between the manpower available and required. 'While NHAI would be able to augment its manpower resources and meet the shortage of staff resources through engagement of these resources, the Young Professionals will also be able to acquire ground experience and emerge as high quality professionals in due course, equipped with experience for their future career prospects,' says the recruiting body.

