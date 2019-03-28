National Fertilizers Limited Announces Jobs For Agriculture Graduates

NFL Recruitment 2019 For 40 Marketing Representative Posts

Candidates with B.Sc. (Agriculture) qualification can apply for Marketing Representative post in National Fertilizers Limited. Applicants must have qualified 50% marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45% for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates against reserved positions and must be within 18-30 years. A total of 40 vacancies have been announced by the organisation. National Fertilizers Limited is a Mini-Ratna, premier profit-making Central Public Sector Undertaking engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. Candidates can apply at the official website.

The cut-off date for determining the eligibility is February 28.

"Candidates who are registered with Local Employment Exchange(s)/ District Sainik Resettlement Board and meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria, whose names are sponsored to Bathinda/Panipat/Vijaipur Units, Corporate Office, Noida & Marketing Division against this advertisement, are advised to apply Online, failing which their candidature will not be considered," reads the official job notice.

Marketing Representative being Group 'C' Non - Executive (Worker) level posts, there will be no interview and selection of the candidates for appointment shall be made purely on the basis of marks obtained in online test and subject to verification of certificates/ testimonials etc.

