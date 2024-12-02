NFL Legend Randy Moss Asks For 'Prayers' After Revealing He's Battling Health Issues

NFL legend Rando Moss has revealed that he is "battling" an illness as he appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown show, wearing sunglasses. The former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots star wide receiver did not specify what he was suffering from but requested the viewers and fans to pray for him to come out on top. "I just wanted to let the viewers know that me and my wife and my family are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me," Mr Moss said during the show, surrounded by co-hosts Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi.

"I couldn't miss the show. I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great. But if you see me with these 'Michigan turnover glasses' that I have on, it's not being disrespectful because I'm on television. It's because I'm battling something."

"I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all. Thanks for the prayers. We'll work through it."

After Mr Moss's update, all the co-hosts on the panel pulled out their glasses at the same time and wore them to show solidarity with the NFL alum. "All for one and one for all," Mr Greenberg said while sliding the glasses on his face. "If he's wearing glasses, we're all wearing glasses today."

Mr Moss, who turns 48 next year, has been a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro after playing 14 years in the NFL. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 in what was his first year of eligibility.

Internet reacts

As the video clip of Mr Moss's health update went viral, fans from across the board came out in his support, wishing him good luck on his recovery journey.

"The solidarity of these guys to put their glasses on with him made my heart full," said one user, while another added: "I love Randy the GOAT!!! Praying for you."

A third user speculated: "Eye changes are most common in cancer patients who undergo radiation therapy. This is especially true for patients with head and neck cancers since radiation is delivered close to the eyes."

Notably, prior to joining the ESPN crew in 2016 where he is now a regular member of the "Sunday NFL Countdown" crew, Mr Moss worked for Fox Sports as a broadcaster as well.