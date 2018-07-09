NDTV Is Hiring. Apply Here If You're Interested In News, Love Writing

Where your day at work can include a new government being sworn in, another high (and low) for the Sensex, did President Trump really do that (again) and yes, Virat's boys won. That's just Monday.
So, if you have a keen interest in news and knowledge of current affairs, if you feel you have a visual sense and a flair for language then send in your resume to careers@ndtv.com.
We are hiring for the following positions:
Title: Assistant Output Editor (English Desk 24X7)
Location: New Delhi
Work experience: 2-3 years
Job Description
- Copy editing - check scripts for facts, simplicity, focus and language
- Checking all scripts for supers, translations, captions, etc.
- Preparing packages from feeds, or library footage
- Assembling rundowns in consultation with the Program Editor
- Assigning stories to and working with In-house Reporters and producers
- Coordination and communication with PCR crew
Title: Associate Producer (English PCR, 24x7)
Location: New Delhi
Work experience: 7-8 years
Job Description
- Knowledge of at least 2 PCR functions
- Knowledge of vizrt & i-news
- Knowledge of technical functions like vision mixing or audio functions will be a bonus
- Working on live bulletins or recorded shows
- Ability to work under pressure