NDTV Is Hiring. Apply Here If You're Interested In News, Love Writing

Where your day at work can include a new government being sworn in, another high (and low) for the Sensex, did President Trump really do that (again) and yes, Virat's boys won. That's just Monday.

So, if you have a keen interest in news and knowledge of current affairs, if you feel you have a visual sense and a flair for language then send in your resume to careers@ndtv.com.

We are hiring for the following positions:

Title: Assistant Output Editor (English Desk 24X7)



Location: New Delhi

Work experience: 2-3 years

Job Description

Copy editing - check scripts for facts, simplicity, focus and language

Checking all scripts for supers, translations, captions, etc.

Preparing packages from feeds, or library footage

Assembling rundowns in consultation with the Program Editor

Assigning stories to and working with In-house Reporters and producers

Coordination and communication with PCR crew



Title: Associate Producer (English PCR, 24x7)

Location: New Delhi

Work experience: 7-8 years

Job Description