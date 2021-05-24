NCRTC To Recruit Civil, Architecture Experts On Contract

NCRTC has invited applications for contractual recruitment.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications from experienced Civil Engineers and Architects for contractual hiring. "These posts are purely on contract basis. Employment shall not confer right to regularization of services in NCRTC," it has said in the job notification. "Initial term of contract will be of 3 (Three) years, which may be extended as per the requirement of the project, subject to the performance of the contractual employee," it has added.

Application forms are available on the official website of the Corporation. Candidates can fill and send it to NCRTC office by June 11.

Application Forms

Vacancy Details

Senior Design Expert or Additional Design Expert: 1 post

Deputy Chief Architect: 2 posts

Assistant Site Associate: 9 posts

Assistant Design Expert: 3 posts

Assistant Architect: 3 posts

Associate Architect: 2 posts

Candidates will be selected through interview. "After scrutiny of the applications, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of eligibility criteria i.e. experience, desirable qualification etc. and will be called for interview. In certain categories, Management may relax any of the condition/s, in accordance to the response to meet the requirement," NCRTC has said about the selection process.

NCRTC is a joint venture company of the centre and States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

