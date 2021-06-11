Job Opportunities At National Centre For Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Thiruvananthapuram

NCESS recruitment 2021 for 51 posts. Registration deadline is July 12.

The National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS), Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications for the post of Laboratory Assistant, Technician, Project Assistant, Technical Assistant, Field Assistant, Scientific Administrative Assistant, Project Associate, Senior or Principal Project Associate and Project Scientist on contract basis, initially for a period of one year. Application forms are available online and the last date for submission of application forms is July 12.

Apply Online

NCESS is an autonomous research centre functioning under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

A total of 51 vacancies have been notified by the NCESS.

Vacancy Details

Graduates, diploma candidates, postgraduate holders are eligible for the posts.

"Interested candidates should send their application with ID proof, detailed biodata and self-attested copies of certificates and mark lists showing educational qualifications, experience, age, etc.," NCESS has said.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam or interview. Details of the selection process will be notified by the NCESS later. "The names of candidates short-listed for written test / interview, as the case may be, will be notified in the NCESS website (www.ncess.gov.in) and an intimation to this effect will be sent through the email-id furnished by the candidate," it has added.

Click here for more Jobs News