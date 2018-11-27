Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test In January, 2019

MTET Schedule Announced; Registration Update

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test in the State on January 22, 2019. The Board announced the exam schedule through an official notice dated November 26, 2018. Online registration for the exam will begin on November 30, 2018. Last year the exam was held in September and 2159 candidates took the exam out of which 54.88 per cent candidates qualified in both the papers.

'The MTET answer sheets have been machine graded and as such no application for reevaluation shall be entertained,' reads the official statement from the Board after MTET 2017 result declaration.

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can get the information brochure from the office of the Board at Chaltlang on payment of Rs 50. The brochure will be available till January 4, 2019.

Though the last date for submission of application form is January 4, the option will be open for candidates till January 8, however, with a late fees of Rs 300.

