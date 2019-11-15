Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Exam (Prelims) In January

MPPSC State Service Exam: Apply Online At mppsc.nic.in on or before December 9

Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Exam will be held on January 12. The exam also referred to as the MP State Service Exam is conducted by the State Public Service Commission along with State Forest Service Exam. For this year's recruitment, the Commission has notified the exam details. Candidates eligible for the exam can apply at the official website mppsc.nic.in, from November 20 to December 9.

Exam Notification (State Service Exam)

Exam Notification (State Forest Service Exam)

Graduates, between 21-40 years of age, are eligible to take the exam.

A total of 330 vacancies have been announced by the Commission to be filled through the State Service Exam, and 6 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest will be filled through the State Forest Service Exam.

Selection to the posts will be through prelims, main exam and personal interview. The prelims would be objective type based and the main exam would be descriptive type. For the Forest Service exam candidates would also appear for physical fitness test.

Candidates would be allowed to edit their application forms from November 23 till December 11 and for each correction made, candidates have to pay Rs 50.

