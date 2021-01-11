Madhya Pradesh State Service, Forest Service Exam In April: Registration Begins Today

MPPSC will conduct state service, state forest service exam on April 11.

The Madhya Pradesh State Service exam and the State Forest Service exam will be held on April 11. Registration for the exam will begin today at 12 noon. Candidates who are eligible to sit for the exam can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) till February 10, 2021.

Apply Online (Direct link will be updated after the application forms are available)

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation in the relevant discipline.

Through these exams, the MPPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 235 vacancies in state services and 111 vacancies in state forest services.

The application fees for candidates belonging to reserved categories is Rs 250 and for others, it is Rs 500.

Meanwhile, exam for Madhya Pradesh State Engineering Service will be held on May 30. The application process will begin on January 15 and candidates can fill and submit the forms till February 14. A total of 36 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

