Madhya Pradesh State Forest Service Main Examination Postponed

The Madhya PradeshState Forest Service Main Examination has been postponed.

The Madhya Pradesh State Forest Service Main Examination which was scheduled on April 18 has been postponed in view of rising cases of COVID-19. "The next date will be published through a release on the website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission," an official statement has said.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 5,939 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise in a single day, taking the tally to 3,38,145 while 24 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,184, the state health department said. Since the beginning of April, the state has recorded 42,634 new infections and 198 fatalities.

Meanwhile, exam for Madhya Pradesh State Engineering Service will be held on May 30. A total of 36 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The Madhya Pradesh State Service exam and the State Forest Service exam 2020 will be held on April 11. Through these exams, the MPPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 235 vacancies in state services and 111 vacancies in state forest services.