Madhya Pradesh State Service Prelims Exam Result Declared MPPSC has declared the result for the State Service preliminary examination held in February 2018.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT MPPSC State Civil Service Exam 2018 Prelims Results: Know How To Check New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the result for the State Service preliminary examination held in February 2018. Against a total of 298 vacancies, the Commission has shortlisted a total of 4907 candidates for the next selection level. Candidates who have qualified the exam can now fill up the application form (like the Detailed Application Form/ DAF of UPSC civil services exam). The application form will be available at mponline.gov.in, mppsc.com, mppsc.nic.in and mppscdemo.in. The last date for submission of the form is 31 May 2018.



In addition to this, qualified candidates shall also have to deposit application fees of Rs 800 (fees relaxation details is available on the official notification released by the Commission).



The prelims exam comprised of 100 questions out of which 5 were cancelled. The final results of MPPSC state service prelims have been decided on 95 questions totaling to 190 marks.



For the State Service main exam, MPPSC will release new admit cards. Candidates shall have to carry the admit card to the exam hall along with the identity proof.



The selection process for State Services includes preliminary exam, main exam and a personal interview. The section process for Forest Services includes preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test, medical test, and a personal interview.



MPPSC State Service Exam 2018, preliminary phase, was held on 18 February in 51 cities across the State. While the first shift of the preliminary exam (general awareness paper) began at 10.00 am, the second shift began at 2.15 pm. The Commission also conducted exam for State Forest Services.



