MPPKVVCL Invites Application For 215 Trade Apprentice Posts

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPPKVVCL) has invited application form eligible candidates for recruitment of 215 posts of Trade Apprentice. The last date to apply for apprenticeship is October 31, 2018. Candidates would be selected on the basis of a written examination of merit in the qualifying examination.

The apprenticeship is available for Electrician, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Stenographer (Hindi), and Stenographer (English).

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed ITI in a relevant trade from an institute recognized by SCVT or NCVT.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 25 years. Candidates should refer to the official advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through official apprenticeship portal of Government of India: www.apprenticeship.gov.in. Candidates would need to register first and then apply to the relevant establishment, which in this case is MPPKVVCL.

The application link will be available till midnight on October 31, 2018. There is no application fee for the apprentice recruitment.

The Apprenticeship will be of one year duration.

