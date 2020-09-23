MP High Court Postpones Exam Scheduled On September 30

MP High Court has postponed the exam scheduled on September 30.

High Court of Madhya Pradesh has notified that the exam, a preliminary test for selection of District Judge, which was scheduled on September 30 stands postponed. The exam has been postponed due to outspread of COVID-19 pandemic, it has notified. Fresh date for the examination shall be notified later, adds the notification which has been released by the Principal Registrar of the exam, Avanindra Kumar Singh.

This exam, a direct recruitment from Bar, was initially scheduled in March. It was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It was then intimated to candidates that the exam will be held on September 30, "with SD-50 model with isolation, subject to depositing required extra fees of Rs. 277 + 18% GST on this amount, to service provider by the candidates."

It had notified that a separate link will be generated later on through which candidates have to deposit the additional fees.

Meanwhile, another exam for promotion to District Judge through Suitability Test 2020 has also been postponed. The exam was scheduled on September 13.

In a related development, the High Court will hold exam for selection of Civil Judges. Candidates can apply on or before November 5. As of now, the exam dates have not been decided.

