MH SET 2019: Online Application Begins; Exam In June

The application process for Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2019 has begun. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online till February 21, 2019. Candidates who qualify SET exam will be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in the Universities/Colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates who qualifies the SET is only eligible for being selected as Assistant Professor and not for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).The MH SET exam will follow the exam pattern prescribed by UGC for National Eligibility Test (NET).

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: February 21, 2019

Last date for payment of Online Fee through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking: February 21, 2019

Correction in particulars of Application Form on the website: February 22, 2019

Last date of correction in particulars of Application Form on the website (No Requests for corrections in the Application Form shall be entertained after 28-02-2019): February 28, 2019

Availability of Admit Card on website: June 13, 2019

Date of Examination: June 23, 2019

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have Master's Degree recognized by UGC, in a subject of MH-SET.

The candidate must have at least 55% marks in master's degree.

OBC/SBC/DT (VJ)/NT/SEBC (belonging to non-creamy layer) and SC/ST/PH/VH/Trans-genders candidates need 50% marks in master's degree.

A candidate who has already qualified MH-SET in a subject, will not be allowed to appear again for MH-SET in the same subject.

There is no upper age limit for MH SET.

As per the UGC rules the candidates who have passed M.Sc. (by Research) are not eligible to appear for the MH-SET.

