Maharashtra Jalsampada Vibhag Recruitment 2023: 4,500 Vacancies Available, Maximum Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

Maharashtra Jalsampada Vibhag Recruitment 2023: Salary range is from Rs 19,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

The Maharashtra Water Resource Department is currently accepting applications to fill thousands of Group B and C positions. Those who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official website at wrd.maharashtra.gov.in. The online application process started on November 3 and will continue until November 24.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,497 vacancies, including roles such as senior scientific assistant, lower grade stenographer, junior scientific assistant, geological assistant, draftsman, assistant draftsman, civil engineering assistant, laboratory assistant, tracer, office clerk, enumerator, canal inspector, assistant storekeeper, and junior survey assistant.

Details of the vacancies are as follows:

Senior scientific assistant Group B: 4

Lower grade stenographer: 19

Junior scientific assistant: 14

Geological assistant: 5

Draftsman: 25

Assistant draftsman: 60

Civil engineering assistant: 1,528

Laboratory assistant: 35

Tracer: 284

Office clerk: 430

Enumerator: 758

Canal inspector: 1,189

Assistant storekeeper: 138

Junior survey assistant: 8

Maharashtra WRD Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website located at wrd.maharashtra.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the "Register here" option.

Sign in using the credentials obtained during the registration.

Locate and click on the application form link.

Complete the application form.

Make the payment for the application fees.

After submission, download the form and keep a printed copy for future reference.



Direct link to apply for the post

General category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, whereas backward class candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 900. Ex-servicemen / Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of application fees.



Candidates applying for these positions should be between 18 and 40 years old, and the salary range for the roles is from Rs 19,900 to Rs 1,42,400.