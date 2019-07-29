LIC AAO Main Result Released @ Licindia.in

LIC AAO result 2019: LIC main results have been released at licindia.in.

LIC AAO result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has released the LIC AAO result for the main examination held recently. The LIC Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO main results can be accessed from the official website of the insurer, licindia.in. LIC AAO result for the main examination has been released five categories; AAO CA, AAO IT, AAO Rajbhasha, AAO Actuarial and AAO Generalist. These results have been released on separate pdf files which are released on the official website.

LIC had released the AAO prelims results in the first week of June.

LIC AAO main result 2019 direct link

Selection will be made on the basis of on-line tests followed by an Interview of candidates who qualify in the on-line tests and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

Candidates equal to 20 times of number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, were shortlisted for main examination.

The preliminary exam will be held on July 6 and July 13.

Admit cards for the main exam were released on June 29.

