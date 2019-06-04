Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Declares AAO Exam Result

LIC AAO Prelims Result Declared: How To Check

Results have been declared for the LIC AAO exam which was held on May 4 and May 5. The LIC India will fill up 590 vacancies in the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) post and this is the first phase of selection process. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled for June 28. Merit list of the first phase exam is available online at the official website of LIC.

LIC AAO Result

The LIC AAO preliminary exam consisted of questions from reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and English language (grammar, vocabulary and comprehension). Candidates equal to 20 times of number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for main examination.

Meanwhile, LIC has invited application from graduates for Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) recruitment. "Selection will be made on the basis of on-line test followed by an Interview of candidates who qualify in the on-line test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination," reads the official notification. The preliminary exam will consist of questions from reasoning ability, numerical ability and English language. Candidates equal to 20 times of number of vacancies in each category, subject to availability, will be shortlisted for main examination. The preliminary exam will be held on July 6 and July 13. Admit cards for the exam will be released June 29.

