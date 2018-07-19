'LIC AAO Recruitment 2018' Is Fake

'LIC AAO Recruitment 2018': Know More

The ongoing searches for 'LIC AAO recruitment 2018' are because of a look-alike notification which has been in circulation over internet since last week. The notification which looks exactly like an official job advertisement released by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has put candidates in a dilemma as no such job notifications are found in the official website of LIC. Moreover the recent edition of employment news carries no information about the job.

On 18 July, LIC denied the 'viral job notification' through a tweet from its official handle. 'Misleading advertisements for recruitment to the cadre of Assistant Administrative Officer in LIC of India have been recently noticed in various newspapers websites and job portal,' read the official statement. 'LIC has not come out with any recruitment notification for AAO 2018,' it clarified in the tweet.

This is not the first instance where the popularity of a job has benefited such spamming interests.

Last year in July, IBPS RRB notification surfaced online in many blogs and websites which are usually subscribed by job aspirants. Later an IBPS official confirmed it to NDTV about the notification being fake.

Fake job notification, closely resemble, the official ones. The notifications are released in a similar way as that of the real ones; 10-15 days before the registration date and this is what confuses the candidates.

Candidates should note that job notifications of government bodies, banks and PSUs are usually released on their websites (home page or the career section). Many government job notification are also published in the Employment Newspaper.

Click here for more Jobs News