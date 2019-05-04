LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Exam Begins

LIC AAO prelims will be held for two days- May 4 and 5.

The online exam for recruitment to Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) post in the Life Insurance of Corporation (LIC) India has begun. The said exam, preliminary phase, will be held in two days-May 4 and 5. The LIC India will fill up 590 vacancies in the AAO post and this is the first phase of selection process. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled for June 28. The first session of the exam is over and candidates who took the exam have said it to be an easy paper.

On the other hand candidates, from Cyclone Fani affected areas, have taken to social media their concern and have pleaded for rescheduling the exam.

"Almost every mode of transportation is being shut down in West Bengal. It'll be rather impossible to reach the examination centre for #licaao exam. Please guide us through! What should we do? The alloted shift of my examination will commence at 8:15 tomorrow," tweeted a candidate on May 3.

Cyclone Fani hit the coastal State of Odisha on May 3.

Electricity and telecommunication facility is yet to be restored in the State.

Meanwhile the national medical entrance exam NEET, for all the centres allotted in the Odisha, has been postponed. In the wake of the aftermath of the cyclone, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar has rescheduled PG entrance examination for July session till further orders. The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on May 5.

