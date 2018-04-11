Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Notifies LDCE 2018 For 5193 Posts; Only KVS Teachers Eligible The recently released job notification for filling up 5193 posts is not a direct recruitment notification. The 5193 posts of teachers and headmasters will be filled by selecting eligible teachers of KVS only.

As of now the date of LDCE has not been declared yet.



Meanwhile, KVS had recently conducted exam for recruitment to various non teaching posts. The exam was held in February. KVS had revamped the 2015 recruitment notification for 1017 posts. Application process for the same began in December 2017. Written exam was held at 76 centres across the nation.



In December 2017, KVS had conducted recruitment examination for PGT, TGT and PRT posts. The exam was held for selecting candidates for teaching posts in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Result of the exam is awaited.



