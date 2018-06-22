KV North Eastern Region Teacher Recruitment: Final Result Declared Online registration for KV teacher recruitment was held in October 2017. The special recruitment drive merit list is available at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT KV Result 2018: Teacher Recruitment For North Eastern Region; Check at kvsangathan.nic.in New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the final result for the teacher recruitment that was held in December 2017. The interview was held in March 2018. The



Candidates can check their result using their roll number.



KVS has also released the individual subject wise cut off marks. The highest cut off marks is for TGT Maths (74.833) followed by PGT Hindi post (73.750). For PRT post the cut off marks is 69.733.



The recruitment had begun after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced of 10000 vacancies in various Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. The announcement was made in March 2017 few months after the registration of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment Examination 2016 (KVSRE 2016). The recruitment, in 2016, was announced for Principal, PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher (Music) posts.



